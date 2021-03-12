The popularity of Zoom’s video conferencing services boosted the company’s share price by 400 per cent last year. Photo: AP Photo
Confusion over stock names of Zoom, NIO, and SIGL show how Wall Street’s lax naming rules breed doppelganger stocks
- While Zoom Video Communications’ popularity boosted its share price fourfold last year, it inadvertently lifted another Chinese company, Zoom Technologies
- Zoom Technologies, a maker of mobile phone components, was asked by US regulators to change its ticker sign from ZOOM to ZTNO to avoid confusion among investors
Topic | Stocks
