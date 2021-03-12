Michael Chan, co-Founder and co-chief executive officer, poses for a picture at Bow Coffee in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So Michael Chan, co-Founder and co-chief executive officer, poses for a picture at Bow Coffee in Wan Chai. Photo: Edmond So
Bowtie, Hong Kong’s first virtual insurer, opens coffee shop in Wan Chai where clients can discuss policies, raise concerns

  • Bowtie Life Insurance’s new coffee shop provides a physical venue for customers to talk to staff
  • It follows the likes of ING Direct, which has established coffee shops in the US, Canada, Britain and Europe for customers to handle banking

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:30am, 12 Mar, 2021

