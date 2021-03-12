An artificial intelligence robot in displayed at Baidu’s headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Baidu seeks up to US$3.6 billion in Hong Kong share sale as fundraising in city reaches a record in first two months of the year
- Baidu sets the top-end of its Hong Kong share sale at HK$295, a 12 per cent premium to its US closing price
- The tech giant plans to use share sale proceeds on investing in its AI technologies, including cloud and autonomous driving
