Travelers wait to board the airplanes on the airport in Shanghai, China, 29 January 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bilibili gets the green light for its US$3 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong, becoming the second video-streaming platform after Kuaishou to raise capital in city
- The US-listed technology firm could raise about US$3 billion from the share sale, according to people familiar with the matter
- Details of the offering are not final and could change, the people said
Topic | IPO
Travelers wait to board the airplanes on the airport in Shanghai, China, 29 January 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE