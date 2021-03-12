A logo of Ant Group is pictured at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group publishes ‘responsible finance rules’ to protect consumers amid heightened scrutiny from Chinese regulators
- The fintech giant, controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, has outlined a blueprint for responsible digital finance
- Move comes as Ant Group prepares for a broad overhaul that would put various units under one financial holding company
