Simon Hu, then CEO of Ant Group ,at the INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai on September 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group’s chief executive Simon Hu resigns, becoming highest-ranking casualty from the fallout of fintech company’s abandoned US$35 billion stock sale
- Simon Hu Xiaoming was promoted to chief executive officer of Ant Group in September 2019
- Hu joined Alipay China in 2006, working his way up the ranks and helping to establish AliFinance
Topic | IPO
