The launch of the proposed wealth management connect has been delayed by the pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
No launch date in sight for wealth management connect as it depends on resumption of cross-border travel, HKMA chief says
- Beijing requires all investors to be present in person when opening an investment account
- Cross-border travel restrictions caused insurance sales to mainland buyers to plummet 84 per cent last year
