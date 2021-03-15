Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
Eddie Yue Wai-man, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong tells currency bears to watch out for mega IPOs as Kyle Bass capitalises on slump to tweet peg’s demise

  • Hong Kong’s currency weakened to a one-year-low of about 7.77 per US dollar on March 8 as local stocks slumped from February’s peak
  • Mega IPOs to be a magnet for capital inflows, just like in 2020 when US$50 billion entered the city and forced the biggest intervention since 2009: HKMA

Topic |   HKMA
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:38am, 15 Mar, 2021

