Hong Kong tells currency bears to watch out for mega IPOs as Kyle Bass capitalises on slump to tweet peg’s demise
- Hong Kong’s currency weakened to a one-year-low of about 7.77 per US dollar on March 8 as local stocks slumped from February’s peak
- Mega IPOs to be a magnet for capital inflows, just like in 2020 when US$50 billion entered the city and forced the biggest intervention since 2009: HKMA
