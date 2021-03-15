Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Electric cars
Business /  Banking & Finance

China electric cars: Xpeng receives US$77 million investment from Guangdong government to strengthen expansion plan

  • The funds will be given to one of Xpeng’s subsidiaries to strengthen its R&D capabilities and support its rapid growth
  • The support from Guangdong provincial government reinforces the company’s commitment to building a comprehensive EV infrastructure, founder He Xiaopeng says

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:03pm, 15 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
READ FULL ARTICLE