Cars are assembled at Xpeng’s factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. Photo: Iris Ouyang
China electric cars: Xpeng receives US$77 million investment from Guangdong government to strengthen expansion plan
- The funds will be given to one of Xpeng’s subsidiaries to strengthen its R&D capabilities and support its rapid growth
- The support from Guangdong provincial government reinforces the company’s commitment to building a comprehensive EV infrastructure, founder He Xiaopeng says
