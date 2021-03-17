An electronic board displays stock figures outside the Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE An electronic board displays stock figures outside the Exchange Square, the building housing the bourse in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pandemic-induced hunger for IPOs keeps Hong Kong’s investment bankers busy

  • If a slowdown in listings on the mainland pushes even more firms to Hong Kong, the hub could see a record year, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst
  • Many firms pushing to sell shares have yet to find a sustainable way to make profits, including Chinese grocery delivery apps such as Meicai and Dingdong Maicai

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:27pm, 17 Mar, 2021

