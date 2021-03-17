Hong Kong improved its ranking in the 29th edition of the Global Financial Centres Index. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong rises to fourth in global financial centre rankings on the back of strong IPO market, mainland stock links
- Hong Kong ranks behind New York, London and Shanghai, but ahead of Singapore, Beijing and Tokyo in the latest Global Financial Centres Index
- The city will continue to expand its listing reform and connect schemes to strengthen its financial competitiveness, minister says
Topic | Banking & Finance
