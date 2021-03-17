Bilibili’s monthly paying users doubled in the fourth quarter to 17.9 million from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock Bilibili’s monthly paying users doubled in the fourth quarter to 17.9 million from a year ago. Photo: Shutterstock
Video-streaming platform Bilibili kicks off Hong Kong share sale as it targets up to US$3.2 billion

  • The Nasdaq-listed firm is marketing its retail offering at up to HK$988 per share, a 12 per cent premium to its last US closing price
  • Loss-making Bilibili will be the second Chinese video platform to list in Hong Kong, after Kuaishou’s US$6 billion IPO in February

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:18pm, 17 Mar, 2021

