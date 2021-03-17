A stone lion is seen in front of the building of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: VCG via Getty Images A stone lion is seen in front of the building of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China economy
Business /  Banking & Finance

China bans microlenders from offering consumer loans to college students to curb over-lending

  • Move will prevent some 30 million college students across the country from falling into debt traps
  • Microcredit firms can offer loans at a maximum interest rate of up to four times the benchmark rate set by the central bank

Daniel Ren
Updated: 12:42am, 18 Mar, 2021

