A stone lion is seen in front of the building of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China bans microlenders from offering consumer loans to college students to curb over-lending
- Move will prevent some 30 million college students across the country from falling into debt traps
- Microcredit firms can offer loans at a maximum interest rate of up to four times the benchmark rate set by the central bank
