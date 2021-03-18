A stone lion in front of the building of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on October 29, 2020 in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images A stone lion in front of the building of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on October 29, 2020 in Beijing. Photo: Getty Images
China’s banking regulator admonishes Xiaomi-backed online bank XW Bank for charging 30 per cent service fee on consumer loans

  • Sichuan XW Bank was found to have charged as much as 30 per cent service fee for consumer loans with an auto financing platform, the banking regulator said
  • The internet-only bank also failed to adhere to the government’s risk assessment and debt collection regulations

Iris Deng
Updated: 5:15pm, 18 Mar, 2021

