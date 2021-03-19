Light boxes showing renminbi (yuan) currency available outside a money changer’s shop in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong on October 15, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Shell, Transsion lead 10 multinational companies picked to test China’s cross-border cash-pool plan as regulators fine-tune their policies on capital market liberalisation
- Royal Dutch Shell and Transsion Holdings are among 10 multinational companies in Beijing and Shenzhen picked for the cross-border cash pool
- The other companies with access to the pool include Cofco Group, China General Technology (Group) Holding, Sinochem and Avic
