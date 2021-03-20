House prices in Shanghai fell 8 per cent month on month in February as banks started a campaign to recover consumer loans used to buy property. Photo: Reuters
China’s crackdown on housing speculators buying property with consumer loans cools down prices
- The move by regulators has uncovered some ‘unscrupulous housing speculators’ who are rushing to cash out to repay consumer and personal loans, brokers say
- The crackdown has proved to be effective, as home prices have started to stabilise in major cities like Shanghai
House prices in Shanghai fell 8 per cent month on month in February as banks started a campaign to recover consumer loans used to buy property. Photo: Reuters