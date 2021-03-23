Rui Chen, CEO of Bilibili, outside of the Nasdaq MarketSite when the company listed in New York. Photo: Bloomberg
Bilibili set to price its Hong Kong listing at HK$808 a share – source
- The Chinese version of Youtube will likely raise US$2.6 billion from the stock sale, below its initial target of US$2.8 billion
- Discount in line with recent bumper share sales by US-listed Chinese companies in Hong Kong
Topic | Banking & Finance
