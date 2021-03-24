People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Fund Raising
Business /  Banking & Finance

Airwallex’s value swells to US$2.6 billion as Greenoaks leads investors to add US$100 million to fintech start-up’s Series D round

  • Airwallex’s US$100 million capital raising led by US-based Greenoaks
  • The unicorn’s valuation has nearly tripled to US$2.6 billion in two years

Topic |   Fund Raising
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 12:44pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE