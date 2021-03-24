People queue to exchange Hong Kong dollar for foreign currencies at the Chungking Mansions in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on May 29, 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Airwallex’s value swells to US$2.6 billion as Greenoaks leads investors to add US$100 million to fintech start-up’s Series D round
- Airwallex’s US$100 million capital raising led by US-based Greenoaks
- The unicorn’s valuation has nearly tripled to US$2.6 billion in two years
Topic | Fund Raising
