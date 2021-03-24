A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia sells life insurance unit to AIA for US$653 million in a nod to activist fund’s prodding

  • The sale followed a strategic review in 2020 prompted by a long-running shareholder feud with Elliott Management
  • AIA, BEA strike a 15-year partnership to distribute life, savings products to lender’s retail customers in the Greater Bay Area

Topic |   Bank of East Asia
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 9:10pm, 24 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
A man fishes in front of the AIA Central building in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE