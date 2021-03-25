Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Banking & Finance

Adrian Cheng’s SPAC is poised to raise up to US$345 million in New York listing, as one of Hong Kong’s wealthiest families joins the hottest fad in global finance

  • Cheng’s blank cheque company plans to raise up to US$345 million in Nasdaq listing
  • Hong Kong considering allowing SPACs to list in the city as it tries to tap hot fundraising trend

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Peggy SitoChad Bray
Peggy Sito and Chad Bray

Updated: 10:43am, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee
Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development, poses in front of State Theatre in North Point. Lee is sponsoring a blank cheque company that plans to raise up to US$345 million in a Nasdaq listing. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE