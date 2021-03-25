Societe Generale plans to give up one floor of its offices at Three Pacific Place in Hong Kong later this year. Photo: Bloomberg Societe Generale plans to give up one floor of its offices at Three Pacific Place in Hong Kong later this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Societe Generale to give up one floor of Hong Kong offices as remote working takes hold

  • French bank latest financial firm to reduce office space as more lenders embrace work-from-home policies
  • Lease for Three Pacific Place offices had been set to expire this year

Chad Bray

Updated: 5:52pm, 25 Mar, 2021

