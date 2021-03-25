Societe Generale plans to give up one floor of its offices at Three Pacific Place in Hong Kong later this year. Photo: Bloomberg
Societe Generale to give up one floor of Hong Kong offices as remote working takes hold
- French bank latest financial firm to reduce office space as more lenders embrace work-from-home policies
- Lease for Three Pacific Place offices had been set to expire this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
