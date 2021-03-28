The Bank of East Asia signs a 15-year distribution deal with AIA after agreeing to sell its insurance unit in March 2021. Photo: Felix Wong The Bank of East Asia signs a 15-year distribution deal with AIA after agreeing to sell its insurance unit in March 2021. Photo: Felix Wong
Bank of East Asia to ride on AIA dominance in China after divesting insurance assets in partial victory for Paul Singer’s hedge fund

  • The proposed BEA-AIA alliance will compete with home rivals like HSBC and Standard Chartered in tapping Greater Bay Area potentials
  • Sale of insurance unit to AIA represents a partial victory for US hedge fund Elliott Management, whose stake in BEA has suffered a beating in past five years

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 1:30pm, 28 Mar, 2021

