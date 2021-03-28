Citigroup plans to hire as many as 1,700 in Hong Kong as it bets on expanding affluence in Asia. Photo: Nora Tam
Citigroup to hire up to 1,700 people as it expands operations in Hong Kong with an eye on Greater Bay Area opportunities
- American bank plans to increase its technology spending, hiring as it seeks to capitalise on rising wealth in Greater Bay Area
- Citi saw a 44 per cent increase in net new money in its Hong Kong consumer business in 2020
