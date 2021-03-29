A person rides an escalator past a Bilibili Inc. advertisement at a subway station in Shanghai on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg A person rides an escalator past a Bilibili Inc. advertisement at a subway station in Shanghai on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
A person rides an escalator past a Bilibili Inc. advertisement at a subway station in Shanghai on March 23. Photo: Bloomberg
Bilibili slides below IPO price in Hong Kong as regulatory risks, US stock dumping hurt market debut

  • Bilibili starts trading in Hong Kong under pressure after an 11 per cent slump in its Nasdaq-listed shares last week
  • Stock opens below its IPO price of HK$808 each, and falls to as low as HK$753 or 6.8 per cent discount

Peggy Sito
Updated: 9:50am, 29 Mar, 2021

