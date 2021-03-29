Bill Hwang, founder of of Tiger Asia Management LLC, (right) with his attorney Lawrence Lustberg in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Goldman Sach’s U-turn on Archegos Capital’s Bill Hwang puts the Wall Street bank at the nexus of margin call mayhem in world markets
- Goldman emailed clients to tell them that it had been one of the banks selling as much as US$10.5 billion in holdings, according to an email seen by Bloomberg
- By Friday morning, one bank after another had started exercising the right to declare Hwang in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital
Topic | Hedge funds
Bill Hwang, founder of of Tiger Asia Management LLC, (right) with his attorney Lawrence Lustberg in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Photo: Bloomberg