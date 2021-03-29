Bill Hwang, founder of of Tiger Asia Management LLC, (right) with his attorney Lawrence Lustberg in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Photo: Bloomberg Bill Hwang, founder of of Tiger Asia Management LLC, (right) with his attorney Lawrence Lustberg in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Bill Hwang, founder of of Tiger Asia Management LLC, (right) with his attorney Lawrence Lustberg in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday, December 12, 2012. Photo: Bloomberg
Hedge funds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Goldman Sach’s U-turn on Archegos Capital’s Bill Hwang puts the Wall Street bank at the nexus of margin call mayhem in world markets

  • Goldman emailed clients to tell them that it had been one of the banks selling as much as US$10.5 billion in holdings, according to an email seen by Bloomberg
  • By Friday morning, one bank after another had started exercising the right to declare Hwang in default and liquidate his positions to recover their capital

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:29pm, 29 Mar, 2021

