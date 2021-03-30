The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) signage at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong IPO funds surge 822 per cent in record-breaking first quarter as US-listed Chinese tech giants opt for secondary flotations
- Hong Kong benefits from tension between Washington and Beijing as US-listed tech giants seek secondary listing here
- Recent market sell-off of Chinese tech firms may hurt market sentiment in second half, brokers say
Topic | Banking & Finance
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (HKEX) signage at the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg