William Lawrence, centre, works with fellow traders on the NYSE floor on Friday. Photo: AP William Lawrence, centre, works with fellow traders on the NYSE floor on Friday. Photo: AP
Hedge funds
Business /  Banking & Finance

Billions of secret derivatives lie at the nub of Archegos’ leverage blowout, leading to block sales by Goldman and Morgan Stanley and loss warnings at Credit Suisse, Nomura

  • Much of the leverage used by Hwang was provided by banks through swaps or so-called contracts-for-difference (CFDs)
  • The products allow managers like Hwang to amass stakes in publicly traded companies without having to declare their holdings

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:04am, 30 Mar, 2021

