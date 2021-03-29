William Lawrence, centre, works with fellow traders on the NYSE floor on Friday. Photo: AP
Billions of secret derivatives lie at the nub of Archegos’ leverage blowout, leading to block sales by Goldman and Morgan Stanley and loss warnings at Credit Suisse, Nomura
- Much of the leverage used by Hwang was provided by banks through swaps or so-called contracts-for-difference (CFDs)
- The products allow managers like Hwang to amass stakes in publicly traded companies without having to declare their holdings
Topic | Hedge funds
