A cyclist rides past the People’s Bank of China building in Beijing. FTSE Russell said on Tuesday it would begin including Chinese government debt in its flagship bond index in October. Photo: Bloomberg
FTSE Russell moves forward with inclusion of Chinese government debt in flagship index as world’s second-largest bond market opens to foreigners
- Chinese sovereign debt to be added to World Government Bond Index in October over three years
- Inclusion would usher in US$150 billion to US$180 billion of new inflows into Chinese bond market this year, says Goldman Sachs
