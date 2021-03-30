Bill Hwang, CEO and founder of Archegos Capital Management. SCMP Pictures
Credit Suisse bid to head off Archegos crisis ends with rival banks brawling before Goldman sets off fund implosion
- Forced liquidation of stocks leads to one of the biggest hedge-fund debacles since Long Term Capital Management in 1998
- Archegos built positions using total return swaps, derivatives that allows family offices to hide their leveraged stock bets from public view
