Bank of China, the nation’s oldest and largest international lender, posted a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to 192.9 billion yuan. Photo: Reuters
Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China 2020 profits beat estimates thanks to fourth quarter rebound
- Bank officials signaled cautious optimism for 2021, thanks to the country’s economic rebound from Covid-19
- On average the six biggest state-owned banks saw fourth-quarter net profit grow by 60 per cent, according Jefferies
Bank of China, the nation’s oldest and largest international lender, posted a 2.9 per cent rise in net profit to 192.9 billion yuan. Photo: Reuters