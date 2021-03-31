An employee of Tokyo Stock Exchange reacts at its trading room in Tokyo February 24, 2009. Photo: Reuters An employee of Tokyo Stock Exchange reacts at its trading room in Tokyo February 24, 2009. Photo: Reuters
Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital may have inflicted US$10 billion in total losses for the world’s banks and brokers from Wall Street to Zurich and Tokyo, JPMorgan says

  • Losses from trades unwinding related to Archegos will be “very material”, JPMorgan analysts led by Kian Abouhossein wrote
  • JPMorgan had previously estimated losses in the range of US$2 billion to US$5 billion

Updated: 1:42pm, 31 Mar, 2021

