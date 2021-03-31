Commuters and passersby wearing protective face masks walk near the station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo on July 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters
World’s top pension fund faces moment of truth on China debt as Japanese retirement investor weighs politics against the risk of lower returns elsewhere
- Investing Japanese pension money in Chinese government debt is likely to be a politically unpopular decision for the US$1.63 trillion Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
- Those relations may get even frostier if Japan bows to pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China
Topic | Bonds
Commuters and passersby wearing protective face masks walk near the station amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo on July 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters