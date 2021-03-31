Prospects for SPACs in Singapore are looking up at the Singapore Exchange headquarters in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
How does Singapore plan to rewrite the rule book for SPACs in Asia?
- Decision on whether to allow listings of blank-cheque companies will follow market consultation ending April 28
- Hong Kong’s stock exchange also considering rule changes to allow SPACs to list
