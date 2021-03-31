Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong dollar deposits plummet 12 per cent in February new year holiday takes heat out of IPO frenzy

  • There were only seven new stock market listings in February, compared with 15 in January, according to data from Refinitiv
  • The decline in deposits was the biggest since November when the refund of Ant Group’s suspended IPOs

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:16pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong dollar deposits dropped almost 12 per cent in February. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE