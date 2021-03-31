A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s exchange proposes to cut capital requirements, broaden qualifications for secondary listings as it kicks off two-month consultation on additional listing reforms

  • The exchange plans to substantially lower the capitalisation qualification to let smaller companies raise funds
  • HKEX also plans to broaden the scope of US-listed companies for secondary listings, according to a 240-page consultation paper

Topic |   IPO
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:15pm, 31 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
A general stock exchange pictrure in Central on March 3, 2020. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE