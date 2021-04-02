Specialist Glenn Carell (center) works with traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 15, 2020. Photo: AP
Cantor Fitzgerald leaps 155 places to top of league table as Wall Street’s US$100 billion mania over ‘blank cheque’ companies upends the pecking order
- Cantor Fitzgerald, long one of the top underwriters of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), has been the biggest beneficiary of the boom
- The firm ended the first quarter as the No. 10 adviser on initial public offerings globally, with 99 per cent of the deals
Topic | IPO
