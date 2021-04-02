A Xinjiang-based bakery chain has filed documents with US regulators to raise funds from Nasdaq. Photo: Bloomberg A Xinjiang-based bakery chain has filed documents with US regulators to raise funds from Nasdaq. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
Xinjiang patisserie chain Chanson plans to raise US$22 million on Nasdaq to finance its expansion in the United States

  • Urumqi-based patisserie chain Chanson International, which has been operating a restaurant in New York since 2017, plans to open another in the city in the summer
  • Group claims China’s labour contract law subjects it to stringent requirements on labour contracts and statutory employee benefits

Georgina Lee
Updated: 3:35pm, 2 Apr, 2021

