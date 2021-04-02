Shanghai Stock Exchange has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. Photo: AFP Shanghai Stock Exchange has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. Photo: AFP
Bonds
Shanghai Stock Exchange tightens corporate bond issuance scrutiny as regulators seek to limit financial risks

  • Bourse chides Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group for ‘fake’ and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, sends warning letters to its underwriter and law firm
  • China has about US$4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds, which are traded on the country’s exchanges and the interbank market

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:56pm, 2 Apr, 2021

