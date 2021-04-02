Shanghai Stock Exchange has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. Photo: AFP
Shanghai Stock Exchange tightens corporate bond issuance scrutiny as regulators seek to limit financial risks
- Bourse chides Ningxia Yuangao Industrial Group for ‘fake’ and inadequate disclosure ahead of its default, sends warning letters to its underwriter and law firm
- China has about US$4.5 trillion of outstanding corporate bonds, which are traded on the country’s exchanges and the interbank market
Topic | Bonds
Shanghai Stock Exchange has launched onsite inspections on select bond issuance applicants with a focus on robustness of due diligence by underwriters. Photo: AFP