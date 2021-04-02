Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng. Tech giants have come under increasing scrutiny from Beijing. Photo: Reuters Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng. Tech giants have come under increasing scrutiny from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma Huateng. Tech giants have come under increasing scrutiny from Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chairmen and executives of Chinese financial holding companies face tighter scrutiny under new central bank rules

  • China’s central bank spells out specific requirements for key decision makers at financial holding companies as part of efforts to rein in fintech groups
  • New rules could affect big tech groups such as Ant, Tencent, both subject to growing regulatory scrutiny

Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:36pm, 2 Apr, 2021

