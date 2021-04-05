A man walks past a store for luxury brand Prada in Beijing. Wellington Management is expanding its staff in Asia as it bets on increaing wealth in China and other parts of the region. Photo: Reuters
Wellington Management plans Asia expansion targeting growing wealth in China and wider region
- Privately held investment manager plans to increase headcount by 20 per cent in the region this year
- Firm remains committed to Hong Kong, sees opportunity in Wealth Connect programme
Topic | Banking & Finance
A man walks past a store for luxury brand Prada in Beijing. Wellington Management is expanding its staff in Asia as it bets on increaing wealth in China and other parts of the region. Photo: Reuters