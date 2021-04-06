888 7th Ave, a building in NEw York that reportedly houses Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management. Photo: Reuters
Credit Suisse unloads US$2.3 billion of stocks linked to Bill Hwang’s Archegos as bank chief departs in management shake-up
- Swiss bank hits the market with block trades tied to ViacomCBS, Vipshop Holdings and Farfetch that totalled more than US$2 billion at current prices
- Investment banking chief Chin is set to leave, with his exit to be announced as soon as Tuesday, according to people familiar
