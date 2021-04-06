Li Ka-shing is focusing on hydrogen fuel as a low-carbon energy source. Photo: Shutterstock Images
What made ‘Superman’ Li Ka-shing, the former owner of an oil firm, become an environmentally-aware investor?
- Hong Kong’s best known tycoon is diverting his money towards sustainability projects, the latest being a hydrogen fuel start-up
- He was reportedly inspired to do more for the environment after an incident involving his granddaughter
Topic | Li Ka-shing
Li Ka-shing is focusing on hydrogen fuel as a low-carbon energy source. Photo: Shutterstock Images