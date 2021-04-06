A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP
A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse to cut dividend, overhaul senior management and book US$4.7 billion in first-quarter loss from Archegos fallout

  • Loss related to Archegos’ margin calls will hit Credit Suisse with a US$4.7 billion first-quarter charge, pushing the bank into a pre-tax loss of approximately US$960 million
  • The Swiss bank will cut its 2020 dividend and overhaul its senior management

Topic |   Accounting and Auditing
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 9:15pm, 6 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP
A Credit Suisse sign hangs outside its Manhattan office on March 29, 2021 in New York City. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE