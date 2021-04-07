Banner on the New York Stock Exchange Building celebrating the IPO of the Chinese online residential renting company Danke on January 17, 2020. Photo: Handout
New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese property company Danke for failing to report financial results, respond to exchange queries
- Delisting comes after Danke, formally known as Phoenix Tree Holdings, failed to report financial results, respond to NYSE inquiries
- WeWork-like residential property company has not reported financial results since first-quarter 2020
