Banner on the New York Stock Exchange Building celebrating the IPO of the Chinese online residential renting company Danke on January 17, 2020. Photo: Handout
New York Stock Exchange to delist Chinese property company Danke for failing to report financial results, respond to exchange queries

  • Delisting comes after Danke, formally known as Phoenix Tree Holdings, failed to report financial results, respond to NYSE inquiries
  • WeWork-like residential property company has not reported financial results since first-quarter 2020

Chad Bray
Updated: 2:55pm, 7 Apr, 2021

