A passenger wearing a face mask waits at Hong Kong International Airport on October 24, 2020. Photo: CWH
Trip.com sets shares at HK$333 each at top end of price range as it kicks off US$1.4 billion secondary listing amid signs of a slow recovery in tourism
- Baidu-backed travel booking site Trip.com kicks off Hong Kong share sale, at HK$333 per share
- Its maximum offer price represents a 11 per cent premium over its Nasdaq closing price Wednesday, as firm bets on strong recovery next year
Topic | IPO
