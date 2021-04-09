Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd at the Exchange Square complex in Central. Photo: Bloomberg Signage for Hong Kong Exchanges &amp; Clearing Ltd at the Exchange Square complex in Central. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock exchange to extend circuit breakers to futures products to temper wild gyrations in equities and derivatives

  • New system will trigger multiple cooling-off periods, limiting price movements within 5 per cent on either side of the last-traded price
  • Hong Kong adopted a light-touch approach by implementing the circuit breaker system in stages covering stocks, derivatives and futures products

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:53am, 9 Apr, 2021

