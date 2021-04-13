Hong Kong’s household debt-to-GDP ratio stood at about 50 per cent a decade ago. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hongkongers not under pressure to sell property to repay loans even though household debt is at record high, analysts say
- Hong Kong’s household debt-to-GDP ratio rose to a record 90.2 per cent as of the end of 2020, compared with 80.4 per cent a year earlier
- Panic selling seen during Sars crisis won’t be repeated, mReferral chief vice-president says
Topic | Hong Kong property
