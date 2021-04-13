Investors in trip.com are betting on the global travel industry recovering soon. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Trip.com set to raise US$1.1 billion in Hong Kong secondary listing at HK$268 per share
- The Shanghai-based travel booking site prices Hong Kong stock sale at 2 per cent discount to Nasdaq close on Monday
- Baidu-backed Trip.com bets on recovery of the global travel industry in 2022
Topic | IPO
