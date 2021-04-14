Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
IPO
Business /  Banking & Finance

Coinbase’s impending US listing throws the spotlight on Nasdaq as bitcoin’s value soars to record

  • Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of US$250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, valuing the company at US$47 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus
  • Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly US$90 billion valuation in early March

Topic |   IPO
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:31pm, 14 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE