Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coinbase’s impending US listing throws the spotlight on Nasdaq as bitcoin’s value soars to record
- Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of US$250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, valuing the company at US$47 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus
- Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly US$90 billion valuation in early March
Topic | IPO
Representations of bitcoin and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters