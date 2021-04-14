HSBC’s main office in Hong Kong. The bank plans to move four of its senior executives to the city as it places greater emphasis on Asia. Photo: May Tse
HSBC says four senior bankers to relocate to Hong Kong as it extends pivot to Asia
- Senior executives running its three major businesses, which account for the bulk of its revenue, will sit in Hong Kong, rather than London
- HSBC plans to invest US$6 billion in Asia in the next five years as part of its pivot to the region
